Cody Rhodes Discusses the Importance of the "Royal Family" Lyric in His WWE Entrance Theme

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes Opens Up About the Real-Life Meaning Behind His Entrance Theme: "Wrestling Has More Than One Royal Family"

The phrase "Wrestling has more than one royal family" has become a fan-favorite line during sold-out WWE events around the world, thanks to Cody Rhodes' iconic entrance theme. During a recent interview with Good Karma Wrestling, Rhodes shared the personal significance of that lyric and how it relates to his storied career in professional wrestling.

When asked if he could think of any wrestling storyline as real as his own, “The American Nightmare” compared his journey to the epic nature of "Game of Thrones," tying it back to the impactful lyric from his song.

“You see a lot of rehashes that are tributes, and sometimes you can take something old, make it new again, and do it all over,” Rhodes explained. “For me, my story is unique because it’s rooted in full reality and existed long before. It’s a very long tale, going back to 1977-78 with my father Dusty and Superstar Billy Graham, and the WWWF Championship. It’s incredibly real in a world where we suspend disbelief."

Rhodes likened his journey to a real-life battle for power in wrestling. “If anything, it feels almost like 'Game of Thrones' in wrestling. The bit at the top of my song, ‘Wrestling has more than one royal family,’ I don’t think it was ever intended to be as real as it is. I mean that in a positive way for me, but also the target I have on my back from The Bloodline and other wrestling families. I’m not QB1, I’m enemy number one. It’s become as real as it ever could, and I can’t think of anything that compares.”

Rhodes also emphasized the importance of authenticity, adding, “My buddy Stephen Amell told me the other day: that element of authenticity is key. I’ll know the moment I’m disingenuous. There have been plenty of times when I’ve said something off the path. The number one thing for me is staying on brand, and that means staying authentic.”