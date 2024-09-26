Details Emerge on Shane McMahon’s Encounter with The Young Bucks Amidst Internet Rumors

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the summer, rumors surfaced about a private meeting between AEW President Tony Khan and Shane McMahon, with a leaked photo fueling speculation. This week, The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) added to the intrigue by posting a photo alongside Shane McMahon with the caption, “interesting flight today.”

Cultaholic.com provided further details on the encounter, reporting:

“A source who was on the flight informed Cultaholic that The Young Bucks and Shane McMahon were on the 6:29 am ET flight from New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport to Salt Lake City, Utah, a common layover for California-bound travelers.

The source also noted that The Bucks and McMahon were seen chatting and laughing before boarding. Shane McMahon, seated directly behind The Young Bucks in first class, stated it was merely a ‘coincidence’ that they ended up on the same flight.”