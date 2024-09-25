Backstage Update on AJ Styles: Reason for WWE TV Absence, Contract Status, and More

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

AJ Styles, one of the most popular and respected figures in WWE, has been noticeably absent from television programming in recent months. Speculation has been rife within the pro wrestling community regarding the "Phenomenal One's" future with the company.

Since his loss to Cody Rhodes in a highly-publicized "I Quit" match at WWE Clash at the Castle, Styles has made limited appearances, primarily outside of the United States. His most recent notable matches were against Rhodes in Japan and against Naomichi Marufuji in NOAH.

While reports indicate that Styles is healthy and simply taking a break from television to spend time with family, questions linger about his long-term commitment to WWE. His current contract is believed to be nearing expiration, either late this year or early next.

Despite WWE's recent efforts to renegotiate with several talents, there's been no public confirmation of any discussions regarding Styles' future. This unexpected silence has fueled speculation about his potential departure from the company.

As more information becomes available, we will continue to provide updates on AJ Styles' WWE status and any developments regarding his contract negotiations.