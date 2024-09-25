WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Backstage Update on WWE Plans for Alexa Bliss' TV Return

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2024

Backstage Update on WWE Plans for Alexa Bliss' TV Return

Alexa Bliss, the former WWE Women's Champion, has sparked speculation about her potential return to the ring. The popular star took to social media with a black-and-white photo of herself and a caption that hinted at an upcoming appearance. "Don't worry, Darling," she wrote, followed by "I'll see you soon enough" and a black heart emoji.

While fans were excited by the message, industry insiders are suggesting that Bliss' return to WWE television may be delayed. According to PWInsider Elite, the company doesn't have immediate plans for her to appear on-screen. Sources claim that Bliss might not be involved in creative until after the holiday season.

However, the recent episode of WWE Raw featured a subtle reference to Bliss' past that could indicate a potential storyline. During a backstage segment involving The Judgment Day, an old "Lilly" doll, a character associated with Bliss' time with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, was visible in the background. This has led many fans to speculate that upon her return, Bliss might be paired with Wyatt's new faction, The Wyatt Sicks.

A post from wrestling source WRKD Wrestling further fueled these rumors, sharing a GIF of Bliss during her time as "The Fiend's" sidekick. While the company hasn't confirmed any specific plans, the combination of Bliss' social media hints and recent WWE references suggests that her return could be a significant moment for fans.


Tags: #wwe #alexa bliss

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89466/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π