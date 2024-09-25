Backstage Update on WWE Plans for Alexa Bliss' TV Return

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Alexa Bliss, the former WWE Women's Champion, has sparked speculation about her potential return to the ring. The popular star took to social media with a black-and-white photo of herself and a caption that hinted at an upcoming appearance. "Don't worry, Darling," she wrote, followed by "I'll see you soon enough" and a black heart emoji.

While fans were excited by the message, industry insiders are suggesting that Bliss' return to WWE television may be delayed. According to PWInsider Elite, the company doesn't have immediate plans for her to appear on-screen. Sources claim that Bliss might not be involved in creative until after the holiday season.

However, the recent episode of WWE Raw featured a subtle reference to Bliss' past that could indicate a potential storyline. During a backstage segment involving The Judgment Day, an old "Lilly" doll, a character associated with Bliss' time with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, was visible in the background. This has led many fans to speculate that upon her return, Bliss might be paired with Wyatt's new faction, The Wyatt Sicks.

A post from wrestling source WRKD Wrestling further fueled these rumors, sharing a GIF of Bliss during her time as "The Fiend's" sidekick. While the company hasn't confirmed any specific plans, the combination of Bliss' social media hints and recent WWE references suggests that her return could be a significant moment for fans.