WWE 2K24 Coming Free to PlayStation Plus Subscribers on October 1st

WWE 2K24 will soon be available at no extra cost to PlayStation Plus subscribers.

During Sony’s September 25th State of Play event, WWE 2K24 was announced as part of the upcoming monthly games lineup. Subscribers can download the game for free starting October 1st, the same day as the NXT premiere on the CW Network.

PlayStation's blog shared a synopsis highlighting the game’s latest features.

A celebration of 40 years of WrestleMania, featuring iconic superstars past and present, playable across a vast array of game modes. Join the biggest superstars in sports entertainment as WWE 2K24 presents a retelling of WrestleMania’s greatest moments from the last 40 years. Take part in some of wrestling’s most unforgettable and career-defining matches, choosing from the likes of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Undertaker and Andre the Giant, alongside current contenders “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, John Cena, Rhea Ripley and Roman Reigns.