WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Steve Austin Dismisses CTE in Netflix’s McMahon Documentary

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2024

Steve Austin Dismisses CTE in Netflix’s McMahon Documentary

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently expressed skepticism about CTE in the new Netflix documentary on Vince McMahon. The film discusses CTE and its possible connection to Chris Benoit’s actions, with former WWE star Christopher Nowinski providing insights. However, Austin stated he doesn’t believe in CTE at all, saying:

"I worked for a long time, I got dropped on my head one time, I got concussed there. But other than that, I can’t remember having too many concussions in the business of pro wrestling. My take on that has always been if you’re just wrestling and you got a bunch of concussions, you’re probably doing something wrong. I’m not a CTE guy, I just don’t believe in it."

Vince McMahon Disputes The Undertaker's Memory of WrestleMania 30

Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, ending The Deadman’s legendary 21-0 streak [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 25, 2024 12:00PM

Source: tjrwrestling.net
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #mr mcmahon #netflix #steve austin

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89456/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π