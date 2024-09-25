Steve Austin Dismisses CTE in Netflix’s McMahon Documentary

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently expressed skepticism about CTE in the new Netflix documentary on Vince McMahon. The film discusses CTE and its possible connection to Chris Benoit’s actions, with former WWE star Christopher Nowinski providing insights. However, Austin stated he doesn’t believe in CTE at all, saying:

"I worked for a long time, I got dropped on my head one time, I got concussed there. But other than that, I can’t remember having too many concussions in the business of pro wrestling. My take on that has always been if you’re just wrestling and you got a bunch of concussions, you’re probably doing something wrong. I’m not a CTE guy, I just don’t believe in it."