Vince McMahon Disputes The Undertaker's Memory of WrestleMania 30

Brock Lesnar shocked the world when he defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, ending The Deadman’s legendary 21-0 streak at WWE’s biggest event. While the loss has become iconic, Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have differing recollections about a key event that night.

During the new Netflix documentary about Vince McMahon, The Undertaker revealed he had suffered a concussion early in the match and doesn’t remember much of it. He said, “About 5/10 minutes into the match I got concussed... I can’t, to this day, recall being in that match.” According to him, the decision for him to lose was made the day of WrestleMania.

However, McMahon, while acknowledging the decision was made last-minute, disputed The Undertaker’s account. McMahon stated, “Looking back, I don’t see where Mark was concussed. It could’ve happened, but I think Mark just didn’t remember any of that because it was so traumatic for him.”

After the match, The Undertaker was rushed to the hospital, with McMahon reportedly leaving WrestleMania to accompany him.