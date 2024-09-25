Vince McMahon Speaks on Chris Benoit Tragedy in Netflix Docuseries.

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The Netflix docuseries on former WWE owner Vince McMahon made its highly anticipated debut on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024. In episode six, Vince McMahon discussed the tragic case of Chris Benoit, the former WWE star who took his own life after murdering his wife Nancy and their seven-year-old son Daniel.

Reflecting on Benoit, McMahon shared, “Chris Benoit was thought of as an excellent in-ring performer. And as far as we knew, a great guy. There is no correlation between taking steroids and what happened to Chris Benoit. Human beings are flawed. Chris went nuts. It happens in every form of life and everything, so that’s the only thing I can take away from it.” (quote courtesy of WrestlePurists.com).

McMahon also addressed the controversial claims surrounding Benoit’s health, specifically regarding the head trauma theory that emerged after the incident. He commented, “This doctor came up with this ridiculous statement of ‘Okay here’s why Chris Benoit did this.’ There was some sort of trauma to his head and things were shown where Chris would dive off the rope and hit someone with his head. That’s a complete work. It looks like there’s damage and there’s not. We know what we’re doing, we don’t hurt each other.”