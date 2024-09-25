WWE Challenges Trademark for Prominent On-Air TNA Wrestling Star

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Challenges TNA Wrestling's Trademark Filing for "Santino Marella"

Despite increased collaboration between WWE and TNA Wrestling in recent months, WWE has taken steps to challenge a trademark filed by Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, TNA's parent company.

On September 19, 2024, WWE submitted a request for a 90-day extension to formally oppose the registration of the "Santino Marella" trademark by Anthem Wrestling.

The "Santino Marella" character was originally created in WWE, but after WWE's trademark on the name expired, the character transitioned to TNA Wrestling. Currently, Marella serves as the on-air "Director of Authority" in TNA Wrestling, leading to Anthem Wrestling's efforts to secure the trademark for continued use.