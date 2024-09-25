WWE NXT Celebrates USA Network Era with Reflective Video Tribute

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has released a special video reflecting on the legacy of NXT on the USA Network. The September 24 episode of WWE NXT, airing live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL, marked the final broadcast for NXT on the USA Network.

Beginning next week, on October 1, the NXT brand will officially transition to its new weekly television home on The CW Network, with the first show originating from Chicago, Illinois.

What a ride. The evolution of #WWENXT has been unlike any other in the history of our business.



Through each stage from @WWENetwork, to @USANetwork, to next week’s @TheCW premiere… one thing remains the same: #WeAreNXT. https://t.co/ZEEpGz20Fl — Triple H (@TripleH) September 24, 2024