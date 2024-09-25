WWE NXT Results (September 24th, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

USA Network says farewell to NXT tonight as next week NXT moves to CW. On tonight's show, we have: Press conferences for the CW premiere, The Grayson Waller Effect coming to NXT with special guests Axiom and Nathan Frazer, Riley Osborne looking to seek revenge on Ridge Holland, Karmen Petrovic and Brinley Reece battle against Wendy Choo and Rosemary, Hank Walker and Tank Ledger have a rematch with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of the OC, Kelani Jordan puts her North American Women's Championship on the line against Wren Sinclair and more!

Check back for live results.

Match 1 - Women's North American Championship Match: Kelani Jordan(c) -vs- Wren Sinclair w/No Quarter Catch Crew

Mike Rome does the introductions for the bout and the bell rings and the match begins. The women lock up and Jordan gets Sinclair down on the mat and slaps Sinclair. Sinclair comes off the ropes and gets Jordan on the ground and they roll on the mat doing reversals. Jordan comes off the middle rope with a headlock take down and holds the hold onto the mat. Sinclair takes Jordan down with a splash and covers for two. Sinclair straps Jordan in a modified arm bar hold and Jordan powers out with a backflip and takes down Sinclair with a drop toe hold. They go back and forth with pinning combos and Jordan takes down Sinclair with a drop kick sending her outside the ring. Jordan hits a corkscrew splash to the outside and we cut to our first commercial.

Back from break, we see that Kelani Jordan has won the match. We see that Sinclair tried a cross body on Jordan outside and she misses and Jordan wins the match with a split legged moonsault.

Winner: Kelani Jordan

We are taken to the NXT Press Conference and Ethan Page is being asked questions regarding being the champion. Page also discusses Trick Williams and his resiliency and CM Punk being the ref. Page reassures us that neither will be a factor and leaves the conference.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory are shown strutting backstage as The Grayson Waller Effect is up next and we go to commercial.

Waller and Theory are in the ring and call out their opponents in two weeks. Axiom and Frazer come out with their tag titles. Waller hopes Fraxiom doesn't take offense to the jokes they made about them and say they would fit in on Smackdown as singles competitors. Frazer implies it's not them that will back stab each other and become single competitors and Theory says he and Waller are solid. Waller says in two weeks when they beat them Fraxiom will no longer be a thing and they're better as singles wrestlers. Axiom talks history, and says they became the grim reapers of the tag division and list off the teams they've defeated. Theory says they've gone through many people too, but there are levels to this game and they're on a different level than them. Waller says they've proven they belong on the main roster and in two weeks they'll give them that rub they need and they'll take their belts. Frazer questions why it's called "The Grayson Waller Effect" and why it doesn't include Theory. Waller and Theory attack the tag champs and stand above them with their belts.

Backstage, Lexis King approaches Oro Mensah, Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend. King says he understand why Mensah picks violence because he doesn't have a father figure and tonight may the best man win. They shake hands and Mensah tells him to make his family proud.

Hank & Tank walk backstage and get pumped up for their match and we go to commercial.

Brinley Reece and Karem Petrovic are warming up back stage. Ashante Adonis comes in wanting to give one of the ladies in the ladies locker room. He approaches Kendal Grey and Carlee Brite, as well as Tatum Paxley and gets rejected.

Match 2: Hank Walker & Tank Ledger -vs- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

Walker and Gallows start with punches and Anderson and Ledger take each other out. Gallows gets Walker on the mat and Anderson comes in and double teams Walker. Walker is able to escape and tag in Ledger. Ledger beats on Gallows in the corner and Hank and Tank squish Gallows and cover for a two count. Ledger tries to suplex Gallows and Anderson comes in allowing Gallows to round house kick Ledger. Gallows tags out and Anderson comes in and throws Ledger around from one post to another. Anderson tags out and Gallows hits Ledger into a headlock on the mat. Ledger powers out but is Irish whipped into the ropes. Ledger comes back with a clothesline and both men are down and tag out. Anderson is taken down by Walker and Walker gets Anderson in the corner and gives him some right hands. Walker takes out Gallows on the apron and Walker hits a boss man slam for a two count on Anderson. Walker gets on the top rope and Anderson kicks him while he's sitting on the turnbuckle. Anderson climbs up and hits a superplex. Anderson tags out and Gallows gets Walker on his shoulders and Ledger stops Anderson from double teaming. Hank and Tank double team Gallows for the win.

Winners: Hank and Tank

Backstage, Cedric Alexander and Je'Von Evans are talking backstage. Theory and Waller come up and talk about Uncle Ceddy being a roadblock for Evans. Cedric Alexander says Evans can do better than A-Town Down Under and Evans challenges them to a tag match.

Match 3: Lexis King -vs- Oro Mensah w/Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

The bell rings and the men shake hands and lock up. King gets Mensah in a headlock and flips on to the mat and goes for a quick cover. Mensah connects with a kick to the jaw and the men go back and forth with chops. Mensah comes off the ropes and hits a headscissor take down and a power slam and covers for two. King chucks Mensah over the top rope and goes out and throws Mensah back in the ring. Mensah rolls up King for a two count. King comes back with a powerslam and kicks to Mensah's back. King hits a back breaker on Mensah and taunts him to get up. Mensah kicks King in the face and King comes back with a super kick and covers for a two count. King hits another back breaker and stretches Mensah over his knee. Mensah elbows out of the hold and chops away at King and hits a spring board moonsault and then sends King to the turnbuckle. Mensah covers for a two count and King pins Mensah with his legs on the ropes and stops. Mensah comes back and does the same and but doesn't let go and gets the win

.

Winner: Oro Mensah

Match 4: Riley Osborne w/Thea Hail -vs- Ridge Holland

Osborne is waiting in the ring as Holland comes out. Osborne comes over the top rope and takes out Holland before the bell rings. Osborne flips off the top rope in the ring and covers for a two count. Holland then takes control and hits a release belly to bell and knees Osborne several times. Osborne slaps Holland who headbutts Osborne and Osborne kicks Holland and rolls him up for a two count. Osborne bulldogs Holland and hits a standing corkscrew for a two count. Osborne mounts Holland and punches him. Holland does another release german suplex and throws Osborne out of the ring. Outside, Holland gets speared through the barricade. Osborne gets Holland back in the ring and comes off the top rope and avoids a double knee and Holland hits a cradle DDT for the win.

Winner: Ridge Holland

After the match, Holland starts beating on Osborne as Hail is going ballistic getting him to stop. Osborne fights back and officials come out to separate them.

Oba Femi is at the press conference and he's asked about his reaction for The Miz TV invite next week with Tony D'Angelo and he says he has no comments. He also says D'Angelo can train all he wants but he won't beat Femi.

Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz were to have an interview but during the break, Lee and Wentz called each other out via feed. Lee says that Wentz should make sure his fiance doesn't watch. Wentz leaves the interview and goes to find Lee. They meet up backstage and start fighting.

Backstage, Ava is talking to Lola Vice and Jaida Parker comes in and Vice freaks out. Ava says they have a tag match next week against Fatal Influence.

Match 5: Wendy Choo & Rosemary -vs- Brinley Reece and Karmen Petrovic

Reece and Choo start the bout and Choo flattened with an armdrag. Reece tags in Petrovic who kicks Choo in the face and clotheslines Choo for a two count. Petrovic slaps on an armbar and Choo is able to get Petrovic in the corner and tags in Rosemary. They double team Petrovic but she fights back and tags Reece in. Reece takes down Rosemary and goes for a cover. Rosemary breaks out and tags in Choo who gets the better of Reece and covers her for a two count. Choo pummels Reece in the corner and tags in Rosemary. Rosemary bends Reece on the ropes and then punches her in the ring. Choo is tagged in and they double team Reece with a suplex and Reece kicks out of the pin. Reece fights back and punches Choo and Rosemary and hits a handspring clothesline on Choo. Ashante "Thee" Adonis comes out with a rose and gives it to a lady in the crowd. Petrovic gets upset and confronts Adonis allowing Rosemary to cradle DDT Reece for the win.

Winners: Wendy Choo and Rosemary

CM Punk is backstage talking to Sol Ruca, Ethan Page comes in and says he needs to talk to Punk. He says he doesn't like Punk injecting himself into this feud with Trick Williams. Punk says he's gonna call the match down the middle and Page gets a chance to prove he's the man. But if he's not the guy, Punk won't be raising his hand.

Match 6: Cedric Alexander & Je'Von Evans -vs- Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

The match is underway when we come back from commercial break. Waller has Evans on the mat and he tags in Theory who chops Evans in the corner. Theory rolls up Evans do a two count. Theory tags out and Waller comes in and Evans headscissors and drop kicks Waller. Waller comes back with a smack to Evans' face and tags out to Theory. They try double teaming Evans but Alexander makes the save and Evans gets Theory down for a two count. Theory takes control and locks Evans in a headlock. Theory kicks Evans and beats down Evans in the corner. Evans turns things around and tags out to Alexander and they double team Theory for a two count. Alexander gets booted but Theory and Waller is tagged in and Alexander gets Waller outside the ring. Theory tries to get involved and is sent outside. Evans flips over the rope on Theory and Waller and Alexander follows suit and we go to commercial break.

Back from break, Theory gets superkicked by Evans who then slides out of the ring and takes out Waller. Evans hits a suicide dive on Theory. Back in the ring, Evans hits a spring board splash and covers Theory but Waller breaks it up. Theory tags out and they double team Evans for a two count as Alexander breaks the count. Alexander takes out Theory and Waller comes out and throws Alexander into the steel steps. Waller punches Evans. Fraxiom comes out and get in Waller's face. Waller comes in the ring and Evans gets him down on the mat and gets on the top rope and Fraxiom tries to interfere but accidentally knocks Evans off the ropes, Waller tags in and Theory smokes Evans for the win.

Winner: A-Town Down Under

We go back to the conference and Trick Williams is talking about how badly he wants his title back. He says NXT is reaching new heights and he wants to lead it. He says he's talked to Punk and they're good but he's focusing on Page.

We go to the ring for the final part of the conference which will be in the ring between Giulia and Roxanne Perez. In the ring, the ladies are sitting at separate tables and Byron Saxton is mediating this session. Reporters ask questions and they ask if Giulia is intimidated by Perez. Giulia answers in Japanese and her translator tells us that Giulia has said Roxanne's time is up - she acknowledges Roxanne's work in NXT but Giulia is here to be the champ. Another reporter asks Perez how this match is different for her as she hasn't ever had a match against someone who has so much hype and can back up the hype. Perez says she's studied Giulia and that this is a big match... for Giulia. She says Giulia is excited for this match and has never fought someone who has the clout she does. Giulia came looking for Perez, and not the other way around so she knows she's better. Giulia says she'll beat Perez. Another reporter asks her about all the craze regarding her WWE signing. Giulia says she has had a great experience moving to the US, and everything is new and it's not made her over confident as she is still the most feared female wrestler and NXT will get to experience the Beautiful Madness. Stephanie Vaquer shows up on the screen and asks what both ladies will do when she comes for the belt and the show goes off the air.