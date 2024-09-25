Vince McMahon Parts Ways with PR Firm Sitrick and Company Before Netflix Docuseries Release

Janel Grant has enlisted the services of the SKDK PR firm ahead of the much-anticipated release of Netflix's “Mr. McMahon” documentary.
In contrast, Vince McMahon is no longer represented by his longtime public relations firm, Sitrick and Company, as confirmed by POST Wrestling on Tuesday evening.
Sitrick and Company declined to provide further details, stating, "With respect to clients, we don’t comment beyond we are no longer working together."
The multi-part Netflix docuseries, “Mr. McMahon,” is set to premiere today, Wednesday, September 25.
