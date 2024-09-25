WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Parts Ways with PR Firm Sitrick and Company Before Netflix Docuseries Release

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 25, 2024

Janel Grant has enlisted the services of the SKDK PR firm ahead of the much-anticipated release of Netflix's “Mr. McMahon” documentary.

In contrast, Vince McMahon is no longer represented by his longtime public relations firm, Sitrick and Company, as confirmed by POST Wrestling on Tuesday evening.

Sitrick and Company declined to provide further details, stating, "With respect to clients, we don’t comment beyond we are no longer working together."

The multi-part Netflix docuseries, “Mr. McMahon,” is set to premiere today, Wednesday, September 25.

