William Regal Shuts Down Rumors of AEW Move Being a Strategic WWE Ploy

William Regal Clarifies His Departure from AEW, Refutes Intent to Harm WWE's Competitor

The former leader of the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal, has dismissed the notion that he joined AEW with the purpose of undermining WWE's competition. Regal took to social media on Tuesday to address this theory directly.

In a detailed post, Regal responded to a fan who thanked him for his contributions to NXT and suggested he had "snaked out the competition (AEW)." Regal's response set the record straight, putting to rest any speculation about his intentions when transitioning from AEW back to WWE.

"FYI. Although it serves some people’s agenda, and having a massive amount of people who work in AEW that can only back me up, I went to AEW to help because Bryan Danielson asked me to. Please find me one person who can say otherwise. I arrived at 10 am until 6.15 pm ( est) to train anyone who wanted to come, apart from going to the rest room and refilling my water container, I never attended a single production meeting ( as I knew, if I were to stay there) I needed people to realize I was only there to help. Nor did I ask a single question about anybody that works there’s contract status. I helped at the ring with what any of the talent needed. I showered and got into a suit by 6.30 then watched he monitor with everyone else. I’m giving you the right to ask anyone who works backstage or talent the right to ask them if I did anything but help with no agenda. Feel free. I also didn’t call Tony when his Mom was ill. He called me and as soon as he told me where he was I ended the phone call and we spoke 2 weeks later. FYI, my deal was up in December ‘28. That’s when I left. These are all facts I can prove. Anyone trying to twist this has the right to check this out. I am friendly with 60% + of the talent and backstage crew. Feel free to do some real research."