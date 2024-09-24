Nikkita Lyons Shares Update on ACL Recovery, Encourages Fans to "Take Your Power Back"

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons continues her journey toward recovery and recently provided fans with an update on her progress through social media.

On Tuesday, Lyons posted a message on X, stating, "It’s been a minute. Eight months post-op on my left ACL."

She went on to express her resilience and determination: "Now I’m even, lmao... It’s not over when you fall, it’s over when you don’t get back up and just quit. No one knows all you’ve been through but you. Take your power back and protect your peace."

You can check out the video accompanying Lyons' post on X below.