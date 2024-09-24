WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Nikkita Lyons Shares Update on ACL Recovery, Encourages Fans to "Take Your Power Back"

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2024

Nikkita Lyons Shares Update on ACL Recovery, Encourages Fans to "Take Your Power Back"

WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons continues her journey toward recovery and recently provided fans with an update on her progress through social media.

On Tuesday, Lyons posted a message on X, stating, "It’s been a minute. Eight months post-op on my left ACL."

She went on to express her resilience and determination: "Now I’m even, lmao... It’s not over when you fall, it’s over when you don’t get back up and just quit. No one knows all you’ve been through but you. Take your power back and protect your peace."

You can check out the video accompanying Lyons' post on X below.

WWE NXT Prepares for CW Debut, Final Show Airs Tonight on USA

WWE NXT bids farewell to the USA Network tonight as the show gears up for its new home on the CW. The final episode on USA will be broadcast [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 24, 2024 05:37PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt #nikkita lyons

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89442/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π