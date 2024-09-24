WWE NXT Prepares for CW Debut, Final Show Airs Tonight on USA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE NXT bids farewell to the USA Network tonight as the show gears up for its new home on the CW. The final episode on USA will be broadcast live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, showcasing a stacked card full of action.

Scheduled for tonight’s episode is The Grayson Waller Effect with special guests Nathan Frazer and Axiom. The evening will also feature a special NXT on CW Press Conference, with appearances by Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz.

In championship action, NXT Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan will defend her title against Wren Sinclair.

Additional matches include Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah, Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne, Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece, and a tag team clash between Tank Ledger & Hank Walker and The O.C.’s Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

Don't miss the live results coverage at 8/7c from Orlando, FL, as WWE NXT concludes its USA Network run and looks ahead to its exciting future on the CW.