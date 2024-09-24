Vince McMahon Tried to Block Netflix’s "Mr. McMahon" Docuseries After Lawsuit Reveal

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Vince McMahon attempted to stop the release of the Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon" after participating in the project prior to the Janel Grant case becoming public. Initially, McMahon was involved in the docuseries, but once it was decided that the case would be included, his stance changed dramatically.

From that point, McMahon did not want the series to proceed. According to Matthew Belloni of Puck News, McMahon even tried to purchase the entire docuseries to prevent its release.

"After seeing early footage, (McMahon) actually tried to buy the project back from Netflix, per two sources familiar," Belloni wrote in his What I’m Hearing newsletter. He also mentioned that Netflix declined to comment.

The report continued, "Vince also had Endeavor C.E.O. Ari Emanuel, his new partner in TKO, voice concerns on his behalf regarding the portrayal of McMahon's alter ego, ‘Mr. McMahon,’ which became the title of the docuseries. Netflix refused to release the project, and in January, things took a darker turn when a former employee sued McMahon, alleging severe misconduct."

On the September 24 episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer and co-host Bryan Alvarez shared additional details.

"The deal with Netflix was signed just a few days before the Janel Grant lawsuit was filed," Meltzer explained. "It wasn’t a unanimous celebration at Netflix. Some people weren’t fully on board with the deal but decided to move forward. However, there were concerns about entering into a partnership with WWE."

Despite McMahon's efforts, "Mr. McMahon" will premiere on Netflix on Wednesday, September 25, 2024.