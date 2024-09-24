Rhea Ripley Shares A Secret About “Dirty” Dom

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Following the September 23 episode of WWE Raw at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, Rhea Ripley—one-half of the Terror Twins—sat down with Cathy Kelley for an exclusive backstage interview. Ripley revealed an interesting tidbit about her partner, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, and his unexpected fear of heights.

“I don’t think Dom has any impact, but the one thing is, he’s slimy, he’s greasy, he’s dirty,” Ripley explained. “Lately, he’s been finding ways to cheat for his little blonde girlfriend, which I don’t get because he’s never had to do that with me.”

Ripley acknowledged Dom’s recent cunning behavior but remained confident about her upcoming match.

“He’s actually using a little bit of his brain, which is nice to see. But it’s not gonna stop the inevitable. At the end of the day, at Bad Blood, Mami’s walking out champion. Liv can’t run anymore, she can’t hide. She ain’t gonna have Dom there to help her.”

As the conversation went on, Ripley dropped a fun fact about Mysterio’s hidden fears.

“Dom is terrified of a lot of things,” Ripley continued. “Heights is definitely one of them. I’d rate that fear a ten. But he’s also very claustrophobic, which to me is f**king hilarious [laughs].”

With WWE Bad Blood 2024 set for October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, Ripley’s confidence continues to build as she heads into her championship match against Liv Morgan.