WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cryptic Vignette Interrupts WWE Raw: What Does "PFR" Mean?

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2024

Cryptic Vignette Interrupts WWE Raw: What Does "PFR" Mean?

A mysterious vignette aired during this week’s episode of WWE Raw, sparking intrigue among fans.

As the September 23 episode of WWE Raw, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, transitioned to a commercial break, an enigmatic video package appeared on-screen without any context or explanation.

The brief clip showcased the letters "PFR" engulfed in flames, arranged in a circular pattern. A voice-over ominously declared, “Fate is woven.”

The meaning behind this cryptic message remains unclear, leaving fans speculating about what it could signify.

Jey Uso Wins His First Singles Championship in WWE, Dethrones Bron Breakker on Raw

Jey Uso has captured his first singles championship in WWE! In the main event of Monday Night Raw, Uso defeated Bron Breakker to end his 51 [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 24, 2024 12:03PM


Tags: #wwe #raw

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89438/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π