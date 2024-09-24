Cryptic Vignette Interrupts WWE Raw: What Does "PFR" Mean?

A mysterious vignette aired during this week’s episode of WWE Raw, sparking intrigue among fans.
As the September 23 episode of WWE Raw, live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, transitioned to a commercial break, an enigmatic video package appeared on-screen without any context or explanation.
The brief clip showcased the letters "PFR" engulfed in flames, arranged in a circular pattern. A voice-over ominously declared, “Fate is woven.”
The meaning behind this cryptic message remains unclear, leaving fans speculating about what it could signify.
What is this about? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/qdEzZLf57U— USA Network (@USANetwork) September 24, 2024
