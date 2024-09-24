Jey Uso Wins His First Singles Championship in WWE, Dethrones Bron Breakker on Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Jey Uso has captured his first singles championship in WWE!

In the main event of Monday Night Raw, Uso defeated Bron Breakker to end his 51-day reign as Intercontinental Champion. The intense match reached its climax when Breakker kicked out of a Samoan Splash, leading both superstars to brawl outside the ring. Breakker attempted to spear Uso around the ring, but Uso skillfully dodged, sending Breakker crashing through the barricade. Seizing the opportunity, Uso brought Breakker back into the ring, delivering a spear followed by another Samoan Splash to score the surprise victory. The show closed with Uso celebrating his win in the crowd as fireworks lit up the arena.

JEY WINS! JEY WINS! JEY WINS! WWE tweeted, alongside a clip of the historic moment.

This victory marks the end of Breakker’s reign, which began at WWE SummerSlam on August 3 when he defeated Sami Zayn.

Uso earned his shot at the title by winning a fatal four-way on Raw two weeks ago, besting Butch, Braun Strowman, and Ilja Dragunov. Earlier in the night, Zayn approached Uso backstage, reminding him how much the Intercontinental Championship meant to him and urging Uso to claim it for himself.