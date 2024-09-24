WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Reveals New Segment for September 27 SmackDown Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2024

The lineup for this week’s WWE SmackDown is starting to take shape.

During the September 23 episode of WWE Raw on the USA Network, a promotional commercial aired for the upcoming Friday night episode of WWE SmackDown, also on the USA Network.

The commercial confirmed that Solo Sikoa, who was absent from last week’s episode, will make his return this Friday, September 27.

Additionally, previously announced for the September 27 episode, which is the third since SmackDown’s transition from FOX to the USA Network, is a high-stakes match between Bayley and Naomi. This match will determine the next contender for Nia Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship. Fans will also witness match six in the ongoing series between Andrade and Carmelo Hayes.

Tags: #wwe #smackdown #usa network

