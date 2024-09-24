Mark Sanchez and Adam Jones Make Cameo Appearances at WWE Monday Night Raw

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Monday Night Raw was a star-studded spectacle this week, featuring a wide array of celebrities and industry executives.

On the September 23, 2024, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, several notable figures were in attendance. The WWE commentary team, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett, highlighted the presence of former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez, Adam Jones of the rock band Tool, and several Netflix executives, all of whom made cameo appearances during the broadcast.

The excitement inside Toyota Arena was amplified by the presence of WWE President Nick Khan, who attended the event with his son, along with a number of executives from Netflix and other media outlets. The close proximity of Ontario to Hollywood, just a 90-minute drive away, brought out an impressive crowd from the entertainment industry.

In addition to the star-studded audience, the backstage area also saw some familiar faces, with CM Punk accompanied by his dog Larry, as well as Karrion Kross and Scarlett from The Final Testament.