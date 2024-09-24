Last Monster Standing Match Set for WWE Raw's Bad Blood 2024 Go-Home Show

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the September 23 episode of WWE Raw, a highly anticipated Last Monster Standing match was announced for next week’s show.

The drama unfolded right from the opening moments, with Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman reigniting their fierce rivalry during the Superstar arrival shots. Picking up where they left off the previous week, the two powerhouses wasted no time brawling once again.

Later in the show, The Miz was scheduled to face Reed, but before the match could begin, Strowman intervened, and their fight resumed. The chaos led to multiple security guards being overpowered as Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, visibly frustrated, watched the mayhem escalate.

During the second hour of the broadcast, Pearce announced in a backstage interview that Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman would face off in a Last Monster Standing match on next week’s Raw, which serves as the “go-home” show for WWE Bad Blood 2024.