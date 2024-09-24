WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dominik Mysterio to Be Locked in Shark Cage for WWE Women’s Title Match at Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 24, 2024

An exciting development has been revealed for the upcoming WWE Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at the next WWE premium live event.

On the Monday, September 23 episode of WWE Raw, broadcast from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, it was announced that Dominik Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the Ripley vs. Morgan title clash at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is set for October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tags: #wwe #raw #bad blood #shark cage

