Dominik Mysterio to Be Locked in Shark Cage for WWE Women’s Title Match at Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An exciting development has been revealed for the upcoming WWE Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at the next WWE premium live event.

On the Monday, September 23 episode of WWE Raw, broadcast from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, it was announced that Dominik Mysterio will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the Ripley vs. Morgan title clash at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 is set for October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

"I can't go back." - Dom's reaction to being put in a shark cage at Bad Blood!#WWERAW | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/dxvYt2Ak2v — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) September 24, 2024