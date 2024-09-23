WWE Monday Night Raw Results (September 23, 2024)

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to Bad Blood intensifies as Drew McIntyre returns to RAW ahead of his impending Hell in a Cell match against CM Punk, Sami Zayn faces Ludwig Kaiser and Jey Uso takes on Bron Breakker for his Intercontinental Title - plus much more!

Check back here for live results.

Then. Now. Forever. Together. RAW kicks off with Bron Breakker entering the arena along with Jey Uso making his way through the parking lot. Drew MacIntyre enters through the gates and Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan pull up in a low rider and as they walk into the arena we see Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman fly by them and crash through a table. Dom and Liv watch this happen and make their way to the ring.

Dom and Liv canoodle on the way to the ring and Dom carries her around the ring. They take turns holding open the ropes for each other and Liv gets on the mic. Liv says she knows they don't know what they just did but they just did a victory lap as it's what winners do. She says her revenge tour is going how it's planned and there is no question who runs RAW. She plays a clip from last week where they beat up The Terror Twins. She promised to take everything from Rhea Ripley and that's what she did. The championship, Judgement Day and Dominik Mysterio are all hers. She says in two weeks she will take more... and Rhea Ripley's music hits. Ripley tells Morgan to shut up and says she's not going to hit Morgan tonight and the crowd chants "Mami" and it's pissing Morgan off. Ripley says she has something to tell Morgan, she tells Dom to get out of her face before she makes him get out of her face. Morgan brings up how much she cares about Priest and if she cared that much for Dom he would have stayed with her. Liv says she will beat Ripley because she is smarter than Ripley. Ripley says she's fully cleared for Bad Blood and she has a message for both Dom and Liv. She tells Dom since he likes to stick his nose in her business for the belt, Adam Pearce has decided that Dominik Mysterio will be behind bars for the match. Dom will be hanging in a shark cage for their match at Bad Blood. Ripley tells Morgan at Bad Blood she will win back the one thing she never lost, which is her Women's World Championship. Ripley tells Morgan that she takes back what she said before and head butts Morgan and leaves the ring.

We are taken back to last week to the drama between Sami Zayn/Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther and then we get our first match.

Match 1: Sami Zayn -vs- Ludwig Kaiser



Zayn is out first, followed by Kaiser and the men trash talk in the ring before the bell rings. The bell rings and Zayn throws his hoody at Kaiser who kicks it out of the ring and the men go after each other with slaps. They lock up and end up in the corner and Kaiser starts with punches and Zayn fights back and stomps Kaiser in the corner who rolls out. Outside the ring, Kaiser slams Zayn's head against the ring post and continues to smack him around on the ground before throwing him into the steel steps and throwing him back in the ring. Kaiser kicks Zayn and covers for two. Zayn is thrown into the ring post and gets hung up and Kaiser comes from across the ring and basement dropkicks Zayn. Kaiser gets caught with a big boot and Zayn hits a double axe handle from the second rope and sends Kaiser outside the ring. Zayn joins him outside the ring and chops him, Kaiser Irish whips Zayn outside the ring into the barricade but Zayn gets on top of the barricade and Kaiser pushes him onto a chair in the time keepers area and we go to commercial.

Back in the ring, Kaiser has Zayn in the corner. Zayn gets propped up on the turnbuckle and Kaiser slaps his chest and climbs the ropes and attempts a superplex from the top - Zayn fights back and sunset flips off the rope and slams Kaiser down and covers for a two count. Zayn nails and exploder into the ropes and Kaiser rolls out of the ring and Zayn follows him. Kaiser hammers on Zayn and slams his head on to the steps and climbs into the ring to break the count and gets to the other side and runs around the ring and basement dropkicks Zayn's head into the steps. Kaiser gets back into the ring poses while Zayn counts the stars around his head. Zayn makes it into the ring before the ten count and Zayn mounts him and punches him and slams his head into the canvas. Zayn comes back with punches and clotheslines Kaiser to the mat. Zayn attempts a back drop but Kaiser holds the ropes, scratches Zayn's eyes and attempts a roll up using the rope. The ref catches it and Kaiser argues with the ref and Zayn hits and exploder in the corner and comes running at Kaiser who kicks Zayn in the face and covers for two. Kaiser storms around the ring and sets up Zayn for a neck breaker who reverses it into a German suplex. Zayn hits his Helluva Kick for the win.

Winner: Sami Zayn

After the match, Gunther makes his way out and gets on the mic outside the ring. He says for weeks Zayn has wanted a match with him and he's seen enough and gets on the apron. He says tonight is the night where he will say no. He laughs at Zayn and walks away as Zayn calls him to get in the ring for a match.

We see clips from last week with The Judgement Day and The New Day and their fallout with the LWO and between themselves.

Xavier Woods is backstage and Kofi Kingston walks up to him. Woods apologizes for getting upset last week. Kofi says it's water under the bridge and brings Woods' trombone and their cereal. Woods says they need to be more serious as they're on a losing streak. Kingston says he will allow Woods to call the shots. American Made comes by and laughs at them and calls them has beens. New Day challenges the Creed Brothers to a match. An official comes by with pancakes and Kofi tells him to scram before Woods sees it and we go to commercial.

We get a video package for Jey Uso and his road to the IC Title match he has tonight.

Backstage, Dom and Liv talk to Pearce about the shark cage match. Pearce lays down the law and says his decision is final. Carlito and JD come back and Liv tells them The Judgement Day has to win so people know not to mess with them. They bump into Ilya Dragunov. JD and Ilya talk trash to each other and Dragunov says JD will do nothing.

Match 2: Dragon Lee w/LWO (Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega) -vs- Carlito w/The Judgement Day (JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio)



Dragon Lee is out first with his entourage and Carlito follows suit with his cronies. The bell rings and Lee hits Carlito with a drop kick sending him outside and hits a suicide dive on Carlito. Lee continues with kicks to Carlito but is met by a clothesline by Carlito. Carlito beats Lee to the ground and Lee is able to get Carlito down with a headscissor. Carlito is getting abused in the corner and Lee gets him in the center of the ring and JD distracts Lee. Outside the Judgement Day take out Del Toro and Wilde and Rey Mysterio comes out of nowhere and takes out Judgement Day. In the ring, Lee hits with a tornado back drop for the win.

Winner: Dragon Lee

Backstage The Miz is warming up and Karrion Kross comes by to check on him and says he hates that no one respects him anymore. Miz says he has a match against a monster and Kross reminds him monsters come in all sizes. Miz agrees and leaves and Kross stays back and smirks.

We come back from commercial break and head backstage with Kathy Kelly and Sheamus. She asks if he's done with Pete Dunne. Sheamus says everyone says "call him Butch" and after what he did he has a score to settle with Dunne and there's nothing more dangerous than an Irish man who has a score to settle.

Match 3: The Miz -vs- Bronson Reed



The Miz is out first and Bronson Reed comes out looking like his battle with Braun Strowman earlier had no effect on him. As Reed approaches the ring, Strowman attacks him. Strowman chokeslams Reed onto the apron. Miz goes to Strowman and while they argue, Reed hits a suicide dive and officials run in. In the ring, Reed gets on the top rope and the officials climb the rope and Reed throws them down and Tsumnami's them while Strowman chokeslams the others. Now Reed and Strowman are face to face and more officials come in. Reed and Strowman clear the ring and double clothesline each other. Reed rolls out of the ring and fights off the officials while in the ring the officials crowd around Strowman. Strowman makes quick work of the officials and meets Reed on the top rope who was ready to Tsunami everyone. They punch each other on the top rope and more officials come in. Strowman drop kicks Reed and starts slamming all the officials while other officials hold off Reed outside. Strowman gets on the top rope and Reed backs off before Strowman can come off the top rope on him to the outside. They stare each other down and we go to commercial.

No Contest

We come back from commercial break, and Drew McIntyre makes his way down to the ring. McIntyre gets in the ring and promises to make Punk bleed and he says he promises that Punk will have to kill him. He says this will be the end for one of them, because Punk meant every word last week. He says he's ready to sacrifice this all for this to end. He says he usually keeps personal stuff to himself but he'll put it out there. He doesn't want to be inside Hell in a Cell as he has in the past. Punks wife and sisters begged him not to do this match, and his family has begged him not to as well as this has gone too far. He says his wife has asked him to stay away from Punk as she sees what this is doing to him mentally. The crowd erupts in a CM Punk chant. McIntyre says this match will happen and he promises he'll make Punk bleed a lot and he will make Punk suffer and feel pain he's never felt. He says this is good -vs- evil and Punk compares himself to the devil, but Punk is just a man McIntyre has broken in the past and McIntyre says he will break Punk permanently.

Jackie Redmond is backstage with Adam Pearce. They discuss Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman and Pearce says next week they will have a Last Monster Standing Match. Behind them, Pete Dunne is choking out Sheamus with a cricket bat. Pearce breaks it up and calls for medical for Sheamus.

After a short break, we come back to RAW and head into our next match. Before the match, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair approach Damage CTRL and they give Damage CTRL props, and Damage CTRL says they're coming for the titles. Belair says their titles will not go anywhere regardless of who wins.

Match 4: The Unholy Union (Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre) -vs- Damage CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane)



Unholy Union is out first and Damage CTRL comes out next after being confronted by Cargill and Belair. Dawn and Sky start the match and they lock up but Dawn hits Sky with a knee and gets her on against the ropes. Dawn punches Sky and Sky comes back with some blows to Dawn's face and tags in Sane. They double team Dawn and Fyre comes in and Sane hits her with a head scissor. Sane splashes into Dawn and then comes off the top rope with a right hand for a two count cover. Dawn punches Sane and Sane comes back with a splash into the corner and Fyre comes in and distracts Sane. Sky checks on Sane and Fyre comes through the ropes and splashes onto Sky and we get a commercial break.

Back from break, Dawn and Fyre are double teaming Sane in their corner. Dawn flies onto Sane with a double knee for a two count. Dawn now chokes Sane on the ropes and Fyre does the same while Dawn distracts the ref. Fyre is now tagged in and Sane crawls to get a tag but Fyre intercepts. Sane tries again, but Dawn tries to interfere but Sane avoids it and and is able to tag out. Sky makes quick work of Unholy Union and hits a springboard dropkick on both. Meteora to Fyre in the corner for a two count and Sky sets up for a underhook powerbomb but Fyre gets out of it and plants Sky with a kick. Sky rolls up Fyre for a two count and Dawn smokes Sky in the face and Fyre covers for a two count. Dawn is now tagged in and attempts a backstabber. Sane takes out Fyre who tries to interfere. Sane hits an Insane Elbow to Fyre outside and Sky moonsaults onto Dawn for the win.

Winner: Damage CTRL

Barrett and Tessitore take us back to last week so we can catch up on the Uso and Breakker stuff in case we forgot from an hour ago.

Kathy Kelly is backstage with Bron Breakker. Breakker says today is game day which means there will be a winner and a loser. And after tonight, it's not going to be Jey Uso and someone is going to get their ass kicked and it won't be him. He says he will be champion for a long time.

We come back from a commercial break to Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett discussing The Bloodline and Rhodes/Reigns issues and they take us to Georgia Tech in Atlanta where Rhodes and Reigns met last week.

Backstage, Jey Uso is warming up and Sami Zayn comes up to him and tells him to make that IC title his tonight.

Match 5: The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) -vs- American Made (Julius and Brutus Creed) w/Ivy Nile & Chad Gable



The New Day waits in the ring for American Made and the latter make their way to the ring. The quartet gets in the ring and Gable mouths off The New Day and the crowd. Julius and Woods start the match with some grappling and headlocks. Julius takes down Woods with a shoulder check and they lock up again. Julius punches Woods and Woods comes back with chops and they go back and forth with punches. Julius gets Woods on his shoulders and Woods counters out of it and connects with a punch. Kingston tags in and he splashes onto Julius for a two count. Kingston works on Julius' arm and Brutus is tagged in and The Creed Brothers double team Kingston and cover for a one count. Brutus puts Kingston in a wrestling rolling lock and takes him down with a body check. Kingston jumps over Brutus and hits a backhand elbow for a two count. Woods is tagged in and they double team Brutus. Woods covers for two and hits a flying punch after the count. Kingston is tagged in and they double team on Brutus some more. Woods is now tagged in and they continue to double team Brutus in the corner. Woods chops the hell out of Brutus but he counters and returns the favour. Woods walks through the chops and starts chopping Brutus. Woods gets Brutus in the corner for ten punches and Julius comes in and Woods gets at him. Kingston tries to equalize Julius but he gets the better of Kofi and superplexes him off the top rope, while Woods superplexes Brutus off the other ring post and we go to commercial.

We come back to the show and Woods and Brutus are going at it and Woods is trying to tag out but Brutus has him held back. Woods hits a clothesline and both men are laid out. Julius tries to interfere and Woods sends him outside. Gable distracts the ref as Woods tags out but the ref didn't see it and sends Kofi back and Gable beats on Woods while the ref has his back turned. The Creed Brothers now double team Woods in the corner and Brutus and Woods trade shots. Brutus takes down Woods with a big right hand and then punches out Woods in the corner and props him up on the top rope. Brutus gets on the ropes too and then men trade blows from the top rope until Brutus is knocked down with a headbutt. Woods connects with a top rope missile drop kick and crawls to tag Kingston. Both men tag out and Kingston beats down Julius and then takes out Brutus. Julius catches Kingston who throws Julius out of the ring. Kingston gets on the top rope and back splashes on The Creed Brothers. He gets Julius back in the ring and hits a splash for a two count. Kingston continues to beat down Julius and misses a Trouble in Paradise. Kingston kicks down Julius and tags out to Woods. Woods goes up top but Gable interferes and Woods flips him into the ring and gets on him and starts punching him. Julius gets up and kicks Woods in the face. Kingston tries to help but Julius takes him down. Julius gets Woods up on his shoulder and Brutus tags in and hits the Brutus Ball for the win.

Winners: American Made

We get a video package for Damian Priest and his battles against The Judgement Day, specifically Finn Balor.

We get a video package for The Pure Fusion Collective calling out the Women's Division and they opportunities they haven't been given and to shoot your shot.

Backstage Woods and Kofi are discussing their match. Rey and LWO come up and apologize for last week. Woods doesn't want the apology and tells LWO to keeps their advice. Woods gets in Rey's face and Kofi tries to de-escalate the issue and Rey says since Woods wants to fight with him, next week they'll go one on one.

Jey Uso is with fans in the arena and he makes his way to the ring through the crowd. Uso has the crowd and Joe Tessitore yeeting all over the place.

Match 6 - Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker(c) -vs- Jey Uso



Uso waits in the ring for Breakker as we get graphics for the matches scheduled for next week. The crowd is still yeeting indirectly working out their lats. The yeeting stops and Bron Breakker makes his way out. The bell rings, and the men go to lock up and Uso gets a headlock on Breakker who sends Uso into the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder check. They square off again, and Uso gets Breakker in a headlock and smokes Breakker with an uppercut sending him out of the ring. Uso suicide dives onto Breakker sending him into the announce table.

We come back from break, and Uso is in the corner punching out Breakker. Uso tries to take down Breakker who slams down Uso. Uso is now in the corner and Breakker is slamming his shoulder into him. Breakker gets Uso up and swings him into the corner and Uso hits the mat hard after hitting the turnbuckle. Breakker throws Uso into the other turnbuckle and then gets Uso on his feet and Uso comes at Breakker with some punches. Breakker throws Uso with a released belly to belly suplex and straps Uso into a submission hold. Uso fights out and punches Breakker in the gut. Breakker tries to suplex Uso, who blocks it and tries to suplex Breakker. Breakker gets Uso caught on the ropes and then mounts him and punches Uso. Breakker swings Uso into the turnbuckle and then hits a back breaker and goes for the pin but breaks it and does push ups by Uso. Breakker pushes Uso down but Uso gets Breakker in the corner and gets Breakker down with a punch. Breakker is sent outside the ring and Uso goes for a suicide dive but Breakker intercepts and punches him out. Uso is taken to the announce table and Breakker slams Uso's head against the announce table. Breakker gets on the apron and jumps off the apron onto Uso and into the announce table.

Back from commercial break, Breakker has Uso in a headlock and Uso fight out of it with punches. Uso gets Breakker on the mat and he crawls to the corner. Uso flies into Breakker with a hip attack and covers for a two count. Uso gets on the top rope and Breakker gets him on his shoulder and slams him down for a two count. Breakker gets Uso on his feet and goes for a gorilla press and Uso counters into a Samoan Drop and covers for two. Uso regroups and gets on the top rope but Breakker comes charging and stops him. Breakker runs up the ropes and hits a top rope Frankensteiner for a two count. Uso and Breakker push each other and trade punches - Uso hits a super kick and Breakker comes back with a flying forearm. Breakker gorilla presses and slams Uso and covers for a two count. Breakker comes running at Uso outside the ring and spears him and throws him back in the ring. In the ring, Breakker runs to Uso to spear him but Uso counters with a spear and gets up top and hits a splash for a two count. Breakker gets up first and is livid - he kicks Uso out of the ring and goes to the other end of the ring and runs to Uso to spear him again but Uso superkicks him. Uso then spears Breakker through the barricade into the time keeper area. Back in the ring, Uso hits a spear and gets on the top rope and hits a splash for the win.

Winner and NEW Intercontinental Champion: Jey Uso

After the match, Uso grabs the belt and heads into the crowd to celebrate as the show goes off the air.