Ric Flair Announces Split from Wendy Barlow After 13 Years Together

Ric Flair has announced that he and Wendy Barlow have mutually agreed to part ways after 13 years together.

The couple first met in 1993 during their time working with WCW, where Barlow portrayed the character of Fifi, a French maid, in the “Flair for the Gold” segments. They became engaged in 2016 and later tied the knot in 2018.

On Monday, Flair shared the news of their decision to go separate ways, stating, "Wendy And I Enjoyed 13 Great Years. As With Every Couple, We Have Experienced Our Ups And Downs. I Think It’s Important For Everyone To Know Right Now That We Have Decided To Part Ways Respectfully. I’ll Never Ever Be Able To Thank Her Enough For Standing By My Side Through My Terrible Health Crisis In 2017. She Never Left My Side! And For That I Will Always Be Grateful! We Both Are Working On Different Projects At The Current Time & It Becomes Difficult With My Schedule & Her Schedule To Make This Work. I Wish Her The Best Of Luck With Her Projects, And I Know That She Supports Mine!"

This respectful separation marks the end of a chapter that saw the couple weathering ups and downs, especially during Flair's health crisis in 2017.

This marks the second time in recent years that Flair has announced a separation from Barlow, with a previous announcement made in January 2022.