Vince McMahon Criticizes Netflix Documentary for Misleading Portrayal of His Life

Vince McMahon has publicly voiced his disappointment with a new Netflix documentary that focuses on his life and career. In a statement, McMahon expressed regret over the portrayal of him in the film, criticizing how it conflates his on-screen wrestling persona, "Mr. McMahon," with his actual self.

McMahon contends that the filmmakers missed an opportunity to present a balanced and accurate portrayal of both his personal life and his business accomplishments. According to McMahon, the documentary distorts the truth by relying on selective editing, outdated soundbites, and out-of-context footage to mislead viewers. He claims that these editorial choices were deliberately made to push a deceptive narrative, which paints a skewed picture of his life.

A key point of McMahon's criticism is the documentary's handling of a past lawsuit and affair, which he says were presented in a way that reinforces the misconception that his fictional "Mr. McMahon" character is a true reflection of his real persona.

McMahon concluded his statement by encouraging viewers to approach the film with an open mind, reminding them that there are always two sides to every story.

Vince McMahon's Official Statement on the Netflix Documentary:

McMahon writes: "I don’t regret participating in this Netflix documentary. The producers had an opportunity to tell an objective story about my life and the incredible business I built, which were equally filled with excitement, drama, fun, and a fair amount of controversy and life lessons. Unfortunately, based on an early partial cut I’ve seen, this doc falls short and takes the predictable path of conflating the 'Mr. McMahon' character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident.

Much has been misrepresented or left out entirely in an effort to leave viewers intentionally confused. The producers use typical editing tricks with out-of-context footage and dated soundbites to distort the viewer’s perception and support a deceptive narrative.

In an attempt to further their misleading account, the producers use a lawsuit based on an affair I ended as evidence that I am, in fact, 'Mr. McMahon.'

I hope the viewer will keep an open mind and remember that there are two sides to every story."