Two Exciting Matches Added to WWE NXT Lineup for September 24

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

The lineup for this week's episode of WWE NXT is rapidly coming together, promising an action-packed night.

WWE has officially confirmed that Wendy Choo will team up with Rosemary to face Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece in a women’s tag-team match scheduled for Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

In addition, fans can look forward to a tag-team bout between Hank Walker & Tank Ledger and The O.C.’s Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson on the same episode.

Here’s what else is lined up for this week’s show:

- Lexis King will battle Oro Mensah in singles competition.

- Ridge Holland will go one-on-one with Riley Osborne.

- Nathan Frazer and Axiom will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect talk show.

- Kelani Jordan will defend her Women’s North American Title against Wren Sinclair.

- An NXT on CW Press Conference featuring Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz.