WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Backstage Update on WWE’s Planned Top Two Matches for Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

Backstage Update on WWE’s Planned Top Two Matches for Bad Blood 2024

An update has emerged regarding the main event for the upcoming WWE premium live event, Bad Blood 2024.

As WWE prepares for the Bad Blood 2024 event, set to take place on October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, there has been some confusion surrounding the show's main event.

Over the weekend, USA Network published an article announcing that CM Punk would face Drew McIntyre in a Hell In A Cell match, which was slated as the main event for the October 5 show.

However, as of the time WWE filmed the highly-anticipated Georgia Tech segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, the internal plan was to have their match against The Bloodline headline the event.

Cody Rhodes, known as "The American Nightmare," hails from the area, and in a nod to his local ties, a viral high school band will be performing his entrance theme live at the event.

While WWE plans are always subject to change, this is the latest on how the main event picture stands.

A Unique Entrance Planned for WWE Bad Blood 2024

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recently gained widespread attention on social media after their marching band performed Cody Rhode [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2024 05:02PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #bad blood

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89424/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π