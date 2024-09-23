Backstage Update on WWE’s Planned Top Two Matches for Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

An update has emerged regarding the main event for the upcoming WWE premium live event, Bad Blood 2024.

As WWE prepares for the Bad Blood 2024 event, set to take place on October 5 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA, there has been some confusion surrounding the show's main event.

Over the weekend, USA Network published an article announcing that CM Punk would face Drew McIntyre in a Hell In A Cell match, which was slated as the main event for the October 5 show.

However, as of the time WWE filmed the highly-anticipated Georgia Tech segment featuring Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns, the internal plan was to have their match against The Bloodline headline the event.

Cody Rhodes, known as "The American Nightmare," hails from the area, and in a nod to his local ties, a viral high school band will be performing his entrance theme live at the event.

While WWE plans are always subject to change, this is the latest on how the main event picture stands.