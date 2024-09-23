A Unique Entrance Planned for WWE Bad Blood 2024

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recently gained widespread attention on social media after their marching band performed Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme, “Kingdom,” during a college football game. Now, it seems the band is set to take their talents to a grander stage. The band’s official Twitter/X account teased their upcoming appearance at WWE Bad Blood with a graphic and the caption:

"Oh nothing... just expanding our reach and getting national exposure! @WWE see you soon!"

The graphic revealed the following details:

Who: UAPB Band

What: WWE Bad Blood

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

When: October 5, 2024

#BIGM4ENERGY