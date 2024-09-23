A Unique Entrance Planned for WWE Bad Blood 2024

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recently gained widespread attention on social media after their marching band performed Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme, “Kingdom,” during a college football game. Now, it seems the band is set to take their talents to a grander stage. The band’s official Twitter/X account teased their upcoming appearance at WWE Bad Blood with a graphic and the caption:
"Oh nothing... just expanding our reach and getting national exposure! @WWE see you soon!"
The graphic revealed the following details:
Who: UAPB Band
What: WWE Bad Blood
Where: Atlanta, Georgia
When: October 5, 2024
#BIGM4ENERGY
The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes Theme-Kingdom performed by The University of Arkansas Pine-Bluff pic.twitter.com/CxSFz9w61y— El Diablo Guapo (@OctobersVeryO3N) September 22, 2024
