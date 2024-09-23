WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A Unique Entrance Planned for WWE Bad Blood 2024

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff recently gained widespread attention on social media after their marching band performed Cody Rhodes’ entrance theme, “Kingdom,” during a college football game. Now, it seems the band is set to take their talents to a grander stage. The band’s official Twitter/X account teased their upcoming appearance at WWE Bad Blood with a graphic and the caption:

"Oh nothing... just expanding our reach and getting national exposure! @WWE see you soon!"

The graphic revealed the following details:

Who: UAPB Band

What: WWE Bad Blood

Where: Atlanta, Georgia

When: October 5, 2024

#BIGM4ENERGY


