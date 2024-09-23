WWE NXT Hires New Referee with Boxing Background

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

A New WWE Referee Joins the NXT Roster

Victoria D’Errico, who brings a strong background in boxing, has officially been hired as a referee for WWE's NXT brand. D’Errico first showcased her talents during the WWE tryouts at WrestleMania XL Week in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, earlier this year.

In other WWE NXT news, as reported earlier today, one of its Superstars has received a new ring name.

Skylor Clinton, who has made appearances on WWE Main Event and WWE NXT Level Up, will now compete under the ring name Niko Vance.