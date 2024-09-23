WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matt Cardona Declares His Return Is "More Than a Comeback" in Powerful New Video

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

Matt Cardona, known as “Alwayz Ready,” is preparing for yet another significant chapter in his career since his return to TNA Wrestling. With a reputation for resilience in the later stages of his career following his WWE departure, Cardona has been fueling excitement for this new phase.

On Monday, September 23, "The Indy God" shared a compelling video on social media where he discussed his journey, highlighting that it has become more than just a comeback from injury.

“This was supposed to be my comeback from injury video, but it’s so much more than that. It’s my career video…my LIFE video,” Cardona stated in the caption. “The office has counted me out. The fans have counted me out. I’ve even counted myself out! But I always come back. It’s not over until I quit...and I’ll never quit! I am 'The Complete' Matt Cardona. If you’ve ever supported me, please share this video.”

The video includes clips from his career as Zack Ryder in WWE, as well as his post-WWE ventures in AEW, GCW, TNA, and more. You can watch the full video, embedded below via X (formerly Twitter).

 


