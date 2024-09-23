Jim Ross Discusses Bobby Lashley’s Future Amid AEW Rumors

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bobby Lashley, also known as "The All Mighty," remains one of the biggest free agents currently available, making him a prime target for any promotion looking to add a major star in the near future.

Recent reports have indicated that Lashley and his former Hurt Business teammates have been in discussions with AEW, sparking speculation. On the latest episode of his “Grilling J.R.” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross weighed in on the subject.

“Bobby’s hard to figure, he’s a complex guy,” Ross shared. “Talented, yes. Looks phenomenal. It’s hard to say. Bobby, like I said, is very complex. He’s a different cat. He’s smart, and sometimes smart people have a tendency to overthink things. If Bobby’s not in overthink mode—which I have no idea, I haven’t talked to him in years—if he approaches it that way, he’ll do good. He’ll do really good because he’s going to be desirable.”

Ross continued, “As mentioned, Japan is an option. I don’t know if the market is the same as it once was, but you can still make a decent payday. Scott D’Amore could use Bobby Lashley, and I think AEW could as well. But it’s all about the cash you have to invest to get the talent on site, and the creative direction you plan to take with him.”