WWE Content Set to Expire on Hulu Starting September 26

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

WWE is concluding much of its content on the Hulu streaming platform.

Starting Thursday, September 26, episodes of WWE Raw, WWE NXT, WWE NXT Level Up, WWE Main Event, WWE Superstars, Total Divas, Total Bellas, and Miz & Mrs are set to expire on Hulu.

However, some WWE-related content, such as A&E shows like WWE Rivals and Biography: WWE Legends, will not be affected by the September 26 expiration date.

Additionally, the Hulu original series Love & WWE, which features WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford of The Street Profits, will remain on the platform.

According to Hulu Support, their current deal with WWE is set to expire in September.

Looking ahead, WWE programming will be available on the Peacock streaming platform, but there will be a 30-day waiting period before shows are made available.

Tags: #wwe #hulu

