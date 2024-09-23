Preview of Tonight's WWE Raw Episode in Ontario, Canada

The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 heats up tonight in the heart of "The Great White North"!
WWE Monday Night Raw comes to you live at 8/7c on USA Network from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada, promising an action-packed night.
In the spotlight tonight is Bron Breakker defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against “Main Event” Jey Uso. Plus, expect a thrilling clash as Sami Zayn faces Ludwig Kaiser in singles competition.
As if that wasn’t enough, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre makes his much-anticipated return to the red brand tonight.
The #ICTitle is on the line TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw when Jey Uso challenges @bronbreakkerwwe!— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2024
📍 ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA
🎟️ https://t.co/E2LCuQiRSx pic.twitter.com/z3PsW2ur2S
What will happen when @DMcIntyreWWE returns on #WWERaw tomorrow night?! pic.twitter.com/3Cc56M9hCU— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2024
Can @SamiZayn send a message to World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT in this match against @wwe_kaiser?— WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2024
Find out tomorrow night on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/pqG5zOhIpA
