Preview of Tonight's WWE Raw Episode in Ontario, Canada

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 heats up tonight in the heart of "The Great White North"!

WWE Monday Night Raw comes to you live at 8/7c on USA Network from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada, promising an action-packed night.

In the spotlight tonight is Bron Breakker defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against “Main Event” Jey Uso. Plus, expect a thrilling clash as Sami Zayn faces Ludwig Kaiser in singles competition.

As if that wasn’t enough, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre makes his much-anticipated return to the red brand tonight.


