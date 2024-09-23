Preview of Tonight's WWE Raw Episode in Ontario, Canada

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

The road to WWE Bad Blood 2024 heats up tonight in the heart of "The Great White North"!

WWE Monday Night Raw comes to you live at 8/7c on USA Network from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Canada, promising an action-packed night.

In the spotlight tonight is Bron Breakker defending his WWE Intercontinental Championship against “Main Event” Jey Uso. Plus, expect a thrilling clash as Sami Zayn faces Ludwig Kaiser in singles competition.

As if that wasn’t enough, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre makes his much-anticipated return to the red brand tonight.