WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Cody Rhodes Breaks Into Fanatics' Top Five All-Time Sales

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

Cody Rhodes Breaks Into Fanatics' Top Five All-Time Sales

Cody Rhodes, also known as "The American Nightmare," continues to achieve new milestones in his WWE career.

Rhodes has been dominating merchandise sales for WWE and related events, including Fanatics Fest NYC.

In a significant update, it is now being reported that Cody Rhodes has reached the top five in overall sales for any athlete or personality in Fanatics history, a major feat that highlights his growing popularity. Earlier this year, Rhodes was noted for breaking into the top ten of the same list.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin publicly praised Rhodes in a viral video shared during this year's Fanatics Fest NYC, where Rhodes even had a FaceTime conversation with hip-hop legend Jay-Z.

Notably, Rhodes is the only pro wrestler or WWE personality to achieve a top-five ranking on the Fanatics list.

Mick Foley Renews WWE Legends Contract

Mick Foley has renewed his WWE Legends contract. While the exact date Mick Foley signed his new WWE Legends deal is unclear, “The Har [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 23, 2024 09:35AM

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89413/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π