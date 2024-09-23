Cody Rhodes Breaks Into Fanatics' Top Five All-Time Sales

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Cody Rhodes, also known as "The American Nightmare," continues to achieve new milestones in his WWE career.

Rhodes has been dominating merchandise sales for WWE and related events, including Fanatics Fest NYC.

In a significant update, it is now being reported that Cody Rhodes has reached the top five in overall sales for any athlete or personality in Fanatics history, a major feat that highlights his growing popularity. Earlier this year, Rhodes was noted for breaking into the top ten of the same list.

Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin publicly praised Rhodes in a viral video shared during this year's Fanatics Fest NYC, where Rhodes even had a FaceTime conversation with hip-hop legend Jay-Z.

Notably, Rhodes is the only pro wrestler or WWE personality to achieve a top-five ranking on the Fanatics list.