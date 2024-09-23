Mick Foley Renews WWE Legends Contract

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Mick Foley has renewed his WWE Legends contract.

While the exact date Mick Foley signed his new WWE Legends deal is unclear, “The Hardcore Legend” has agreed to terms with WWE once again in the recent past.

Though the WWE Hall of Famer has not made any significant television appearances for the company in quite some time, his renewed deal ensures that WWE will continue to feature his name and likeness in video games, action figures, t-shirts, and other merchandise.