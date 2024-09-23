WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mick Foley Renews WWE Legends Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 23, 2024

Mick Foley Renews WWE Legends Contract

Mick Foley has renewed his WWE Legends contract.

While the exact date Mick Foley signed his new WWE Legends deal is unclear, “The Hardcore Legend” has agreed to terms with WWE once again in the recent past.

Though the WWE Hall of Famer has not made any significant television appearances for the company in quite some time, his renewed deal ensures that WWE will continue to feature his name and likeness in video games, action figures, t-shirts, and other merchandise.

Source: Fightful Select
