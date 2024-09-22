Wade Barrett Teases WWE In-Ring Return; JBL Weighs In on Possible Comeback

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE Hall of Famer JBL believes that Barrett’s comeback to the ring is not far off.

JBL, who himself has made surprise returns at events such as TNA Emergence, TNA Victory Road, and MLW FIGHTLAND, shared his thoughts on the matter during an interview with Huge Pop. He expressed why he believes fans have yet to see the last of the WWE Raw color commentator as an active competitor.

“He’s still young,” JBL commented. “He was a good worker. Yeah, I think he probably will. If I were him, do it. You have all of your life to do commentary. You don’t have all your life to get into the ring.”

JBL added, “If I’m him, and you still feel the urge, just give it a shot. If it doesn’t work out, so what, go back to commentary. If it works, you’ve got something going, and then you can return to commentary later.”