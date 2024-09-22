Ken Shamrock Reflects on Uncomfortable Moments During His WWE Career

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Former WWE and UFC star Ken Shamrock recently sat down for an interview with Chris Van Vliet, sharing his candid thoughts on some pivotal moments in his wrestling career. Below are the highlights, courtesy of ChrisVanVliet.com:

On the Montreal Screwjob:

Shamrock reflected on his feelings about the infamous Montreal Screwjob and his personal connection to Bret Hart:

“That was one of those times where it was uncomfortable because I was so close to Bret [Hart]. He helped break me into the business, because I went up, trained with him, worked with them, and then that happened. Again, I wasn’t in the conversations with Vince [McMahon] and Bret and wasn’t on the inside. So I don’t know what happened. I don’t know who was right and wrong, but I know who helped me. I know who worked with me and helped me understand the character that I needed to be. Then, of course, getting the opportunity to wrestle in the WWF, Vince gave me an opportunity. Bret helped me develop my character. It was a very uncomfortable spot for me.”

He went on to describe how the aftermath left him feeling lost in the company:

“It just felt like in that moment, it felt like I had no identity, like I wasn’t going anywhere. There was no program.”

On his dissatisfaction with certain storylines:

Shamrock opened up about his discomfort with certain storylines he was asked to participate in, citing one angle in particular:

“I was being asked to do other things that just weren’t comfortable. I’m not saying anybody was trying to hurt me or anything, but it’s just some stuff that I just didn’t feel comfortable doing. [The Ryan Shamrock angle?] Yeah that and then, you know, my own personal thing was I just didn’t want to get in the ring with Chyna. I taught my children at a young age, and they were at the time, eight, seven, and five, young kids going to school. One of the things that I drilled into their heads was that you respect women and that you don’t lay your hands on them. Then I was asked to do that, and I get it, this is entertainment. I get all that. But again, we talked about this earlier where my family comes first, and if I’m doing something that’s going to possibly, might not, but possibly confuse them, I’m not doing it."

Shamrock clarified that it wasn’t a case of WWE targeting him personally:

“It was not like WWE had it in for me. It was just things that I believed in, and it just felt like I was constantly going in a direction that had no end to it.”

On saying no to working with Chyna:

When asked if there was any resistance to his refusal to work with Chyna, Shamrock described the situation as amicable:

“No, nothing at all. The fact is, it was very respectful when I said I didn’t want to do it. Now I may have gotten beat a few times, but it was no angering like that. I enjoyed my time and truly blessed to have the opportunities that I’ve had, but I believe that everybody has to make their decisions in life and try to do what’s best for them and their family.”

He also noted that his decision to step away from WWE was not because he didn’t love the business, but rather because he felt directionless:

“I probably would have stayed much longer if I felt like there was a direction for me. I just didn’t feel that.”