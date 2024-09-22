AEW Announces Dynamite: Title Tuesday Set for October 8 in Spokane, WA.

AEW Set to Make a Huge Impact in Seattle This October
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is gearing up for a major presence in Seattle, as they prepare to host multiple exciting events in early October.
In addition to the highly anticipated AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view, fans can also look forward to the annual AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday special, which will be broadcast from the “Evergreen State.”
During the September 21 episode of AEW Collision on TNT, it was revealed that following the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event on September 25 and the AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show on October 2, another thrilling themed event is set for October 8. AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday will take place at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.
Tickets for this event are now available at AEWTIX.com.
