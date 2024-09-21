WWE Talks Continue for Lucha Bros, No Official Contracts Signed Yet

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Reports continue to swirl around the possibility of The Lucha Bros duo, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix, signing with WWE.

Recent claims have suggested that the popular masked tag-team had secured multi-year deals with WWE. However, sources within WWE now reveal that while talks are ongoing, neither Penta nor Fenix have officially signed contracts yet.

Further complicating matters is the belief that Rey Fenix may still be under contract with AEW, raising questions about the ease of his potential move to WWE. This suggests the transition could be more complex than initially anticipated.

As of now, both Penta and Fenix remain listed on AEW’s official roster, adding further uncertainty to the situation. Despite this, there are rumors that WWE has already begun planning merchandise for the duo, a point some sources say highlights WWE's eagerness, though it may not be an entirely accurate reflection of the situation. It was noted that AEW's previous handling of merchandising was impacted by trademark and legal concerns, which differ from WWE's current approach.

Interestingly, Penta is said to have told associates over the summer that he fully expects to join WWE. He reportedly confirmed that both he and Fenix would make the move together as a package deal, debuting directly on WWE's main roster.