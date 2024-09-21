"The Travel Is Brutal" - Jade Cargill Reflects on WWE’s Intense International Schedule

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, who currently hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, recently sat down for an interview with The Masked Man Show. During the conversation, Jade Cargill candidly discussed the demanding WWE travel schedule, offering insight into the challenges that come with it.

“I consistently have been working since Mania. The travel. The travel is brutal. It’s very, very brutal,” Cargill revealed, emphasizing the physical toll of the schedule. She continued, “This isn’t even half of what they used to do for travel, and the fact that we travel internationally, and then we have to turn around, and people have to go to Raw, and just their clocks have to be on point to whatever time change they’re in right now. I think that’s crazy.”

She further explained the stark difference in her WWE experience compared to her previous schedule, stating, “You have to go out there, you have to perform, you have to be 100% in front of all these people, regardless if you’re jet lagged … That is very much different for me because I was so used to working one day a week, maybe two days a week, traveling in the same day and leaving the next morning as early as I can.”