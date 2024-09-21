Backstage Details Emerge on Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes WWE Smackdown Segment at Georgia Tech

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

During the September 21st, 2024 edition of WWE Smackdown, Roman Reigns and Universal Champion Cody Rhodes had a dramatic face-off at Georgia Tech's football field. According to a report by Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the scene was pre-recorded earlier in the week at Bobby Dodd Stadium, home of Georgia Tech. Cody Rhodes would later make an in-arena appearance for Smackdown’s final segment.

Johnson also shared additional details, noting:

"Jeremy Borash, Senior Director of Content and Development for WWE NXT, was on-site producing the segment. We are told that Borash has become Paul Levesque’s go-to for on-location segments like this. Additionally, PWInsider.com has learned that WWE’s Director of Character Development, Rob Fee, was also present, as he and Borash have been collaborating on various projects and segments like this lately."

It was also confirmed through multiple sources that Paul Heyman was "intricately" involved in the production of the segment, "personally directing" both Reigns and Cody Rhodes.