What’s Coming Up Next Week After the 9/20 WWE SmackDown Episode?

The card for the September 27th WWE SmackDown is shaping up with exciting matchups.

After the dramatic tornado tag match on September 20, where Nia Jax teamed with Tiffany Stratton against Bayley and Naomi, confusion remains over the number one contender for Jax’s WWE Women’s Championship. Both Bayley and Naomi pinned Jax, prompting General Manager Nick Aldis to announce a singles match between the two. The winner will challenge Jax at WWE Bad Blood.

In another development, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes will face off for the sixth time following a heated backstage confrontation after Andrade’s loss to LA Knight. Andrade currently leads their series 3-2.

SmackDown is sure to deliver as it builds toward WWE Bad Blood!

Current Card:

- Andrade (3) vs. Carmelo Hayes (2)

- Bayley vs. Naomi (Winner faces Nia Jax for WWE Women’s Championship at WWE Bad Blood)