WWE Confirms Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Dumpster Match for SmackDown on October 4 in Nashville, TN.

The Dumpster Match is officially happening.

As previously mentioned, WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager, Vickie Guerrero, proposed a Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Michin during the SmackDown Lowdown post-show following the WWE SmackDown premiere on USA Network.

In an update, the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown featured Chelsea Green in a pre-taped segment, preparing specifically for this unique match.

Later in the show, Michael Cole officially confirmed that the Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Michin will take place on WWE SmackDown in two weeks, on Friday, October 4, live from Nashville, TN.

WWE is adding some playful flair by dubbing the match "Trashville," a witty combination of "Dumpster" and "Nashville."