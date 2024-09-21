WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Confirms Chelsea Green vs. Michin in a Dumpster Match for SmackDown on October 4 in Nashville, TN.

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2024

The Dumpster Match is officially happening.

As previously mentioned, WWE Hall of Famer and former SmackDown General Manager, Vickie Guerrero, proposed a Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Michin during the SmackDown Lowdown post-show following the WWE SmackDown premiere on USA Network.

In an update, the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown featured Chelsea Green in a pre-taped segment, preparing specifically for this unique match.

Later in the show, Michael Cole officially confirmed that the Dumpster Match between Chelsea Green and Michin will take place on WWE SmackDown in two weeks, on Friday, October 4, live from Nashville, TN.

WWE is adding some playful flair by dubbing the match "Trashville," a witty combination of "Dumpster" and "Nashville."

Zilla Fatu Cuts Ties with GCW, Potentially Joining WWE's Bloodline

On Friday, GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) made waves on social media by announcing the suspension of their working relationship with Zilla Fatu [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 21, 2024 11:32AM


