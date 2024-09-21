Zilla Fatu Cuts Ties with GCW, Potentially Joining WWE's Bloodline

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

On Friday, GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) made waves on social media by announcing the suspension of their working relationship with Zilla Fatu for the foreseeable future.

"Zilla Fatu will not be appearing at tonight's GCW event in Philadelphia, or at any GCW shows for the foreseeable future," GCW shared via X on Friday, coinciding with the live broadcast of WWE SmackDown from Sacramento, CA. "We tried our best to avoid this situation, but we have reached an impasse."

The announcement further stated, "We wish him the best. Matt Tremont will now face SLADE tonight at GCW: Aura in Philly."

Zilla Fatu, a member of the iconic Samoan wrestling family, has been rumored to eventually make his way to WWE, with speculation that he may play a role in The Bloodline saga.

We will keep you updated as more details emerge.