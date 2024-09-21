WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

Zilla Fatu Cuts Ties with GCW, Potentially Joining WWE's Bloodline

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 21, 2024

Zilla Fatu Cuts Ties with GCW, Potentially Joining WWE's Bloodline

On Friday, GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) made waves on social media by announcing the suspension of their working relationship with Zilla Fatu for the foreseeable future.

"Zilla Fatu will not be appearing at tonight's GCW event in Philadelphia, or at any GCW shows for the foreseeable future," GCW shared via X on Friday, coinciding with the live broadcast of WWE SmackDown from Sacramento, CA. "We tried our best to avoid this situation, but we have reached an impasse."

The announcement further stated, "We wish him the best. Matt Tremont will now face SLADE tonight at GCW: Aura in Philly."

Zilla Fatu, a member of the iconic Samoan wrestling family, has been rumored to eventually make his way to WWE, with speculation that he may play a role in The Bloodline saga.

We will keep you updated as more details emerge.


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #wwe #the bloodline #zilla fatu

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89387/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π