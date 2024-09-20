MJF Fires Back at Fan's "Bidding War of 2024" Comment on Social Media

During the 2024 AEW All Out PPV event, MJF successfully defeated Daniel Garcia. However, after the match, MJF was laid out with an avalanche piledriver. Following this event, it was reported that MJF was expected to take some time off.
A fan took to Twitter/X, saying, "I like how the bidding war of 2024 was everyone but MJF." MJF initially responded but later deleted his post. He followed up with another message:
“It’s almost like MJF quietly signed a multi million dollar contract and AEW won or something?!?!? Wild stuff. Also sorry original post got deleted. Think my finger slipped in between takes for the movie I’m shooting. Blow me.”
Also HBD @OfficialEGO— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) September 20, 2024
Back to work. pic.twitter.com/gtdPubBOIO
