WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

WNS Home

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

 

MJF Fires Back at Fan's "Bidding War of 2024" Comment on Social Media

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2024

MJF Fires Back at Fan's "Bidding War of 2024" Comment on Social Media

During the 2024 AEW All Out PPV event, MJF successfully defeated Daniel Garcia. However, after the match, MJF was laid out with an avalanche piledriver. Following this event, it was reported that MJF was expected to take some time off.

A fan took to Twitter/X, saying, "I like how the bidding war of 2024 was everyone but MJF." MJF initially responded but later deleted his post. He followed up with another message:

“It’s almost like MJF quietly signed a multi million dollar contract and AEW won or something?!?!? Wild stuff. Also sorry original post got deleted. Think my finger slipped in between takes for the movie I’m shooting. Blow me.”

Tommaso Ciampa Addresses Rumors of Motor City Machine Guns Joining WWE

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa addressed the growing speculation surrounding the possi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 20, 2024 06:17PM


Tags: #aew #mjf

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on X @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram & THREADS

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/89381/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2024 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π