Tommaso Ciampa Addresses Rumors of Motor City Machine Guns Joining WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2024

During a recent appearance on the Battleground podcast, WWE Superstar Tommaso Ciampa addressed the growing speculation surrounding the possibility of the Motor City Machine Guns, the acclaimed tag team of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, joining WWE. Ciampa, known for his work alongside Johnny Gargano as DIY, spoke openly about the influence the Motor City Machine Guns have had on tag team wrestling and expressed his desire to share the ring with them.

"Whether it’s our styles or our size, everyone seems to pair us and those guys together," Ciampa stated. "They’ve influenced tag team wrestling for two decades now. We’ve taken stuff from them, concepts and ideas. I’ve never wrestled either one of them, in singles or tag, my entire career. It would be really cool to have that happen on a WWE stage for the first time."

Ciampa further elaborated on the strong ties between his tag team partner Johnny Gargano and Alex Shelley. "I know Johnny has a pretty good relationship with Shelley and has known him forever. I love those guys. He loves those guys."

Addressing the ongoing rumors, Ciampa added, "We see the same rumors that y’all see. If we can get the tag division to a point where we have four, five, six different top acts at once, that’s when you’re in it. The more competition, the merrier. I welcome that. It elevates your game and forces you to elevate."

Ciampa also believes that the WWE Universe would embrace the Motor City Machine Guns if they were to make the move. "I think the crowd will take to them extremely fast and well. I hope it happens. I probably want it to happen more than some of the fans," he concluded.

Source: twitter.com
