WWE SmackDown to Resume 2-Hour Format in June 2025

WWE SmackDown is set to expand to a 3-hour format beginning in January 2025, according to a report from WrestleVotes. This change will increase WWE's weekly first-run programming to 6 hours, as RAW will also continue its 3-hour format when it transitions to Netflix.

Joey Votes, speaking on Wrestlevotes Radio (via Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon), clarified that the 3-hour SmackDown format is intended to be temporary, stating, “Something else we wanted to touch on quickly when we mentioned that SmackDown will be moving to three hours. As of right now, the chatter internally is that is only for 6 months. [3 hours] is gonna start in January when Raw moves to 3 hours. The plan right now is that 6 months down the road, SmackDown then goes back to 2 hours.”

However, like many decisions in WWE, this plan is subject to change. If USA Network is satisfied with SmackDown's ratings on Friday nights, there is potential for the 3-hour format to continue if WWE is offered additional compensation. With WrestleMania season starting in January and the possibility of major stars like The Rock and John Cena making appearances, the extra hour could be used to accommodate more high-profile segments and matches during this pivotal period.