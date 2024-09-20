Randy Orton's Opponent for WWE NXT on CW Match Set for October 8

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WWE has just dropped big news for fans eagerly awaiting Randy Orton on WWE NXT on The CW.

In a tweet posted today, the company announced that "The Viper" will face off against the talented Je'Von Evans in the second week of the show, set for Tuesday, October 8th in Chesterfield, MO.

Orton's arrival on NXT is a major milestone for the brand, as one of the most iconic and decorated superstars in WWE history makes his way to the developmental territory. The match against Evans promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Orton's experience and in-ring prowess sure to be on full display.