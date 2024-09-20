WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Confirms Rematch for Tonight’s SmackDown in Sacramento, CA

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 20, 2024

WE Friday Night SmackDown just got a jolt of electricity with the announcement of a rematch between Giovanni Vinci and Apollo Crews. The bout will take place tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network, live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Vinci's debut on SmackDown two weeks ago wasn't what he envisioned. Crews dominated the match, leaving Vinci with a bitter taste of defeat. Tonight, Vinci has a chance for redemption as he steps back into the ring against the powerful Crews. Will Vinci learn from his mistakes and secure a victory, or will Crews once again reign supreme?

Also set for tonight’s show:

- Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns attempt to unite against The Bloodline

- LA Knight faces Andrade for the WWE U.S. Title

- Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton team up against Naomi & Bayley

WWE SmackDown Rumored to Extend to Three Hours Weekly Starting January 2025

Some significant rumors are circulating regarding the future of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. According to a report from WrestleVotes, starti [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 20, 2024 11:39AM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

