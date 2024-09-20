WWE Confirms Rematch for Tonight’s SmackDown in Sacramento, CA

Home ⚡ DISCORD ⚡ Podcast ⚡ X

WE Friday Night SmackDown just got a jolt of electricity with the announcement of a rematch between Giovanni Vinci and Apollo Crews. The bout will take place tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network, live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

Vinci's debut on SmackDown two weeks ago wasn't what he envisioned. Crews dominated the match, leaving Vinci with a bitter taste of defeat. Tonight, Vinci has a chance for redemption as he steps back into the ring against the powerful Crews. Will Vinci learn from his mistakes and secure a victory, or will Crews once again reign supreme?

Also set for tonight’s show:

- Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns attempt to unite against The Bloodline

- LA Knight faces Andrade for the WWE U.S. Title

- Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton team up against Naomi & Bayley